Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans is in the frame for the vacant manager’s post at Scottish side Hibernian, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Hibs are looking for a new boss after sacking Lee Johnson following a poor start to the new campaign.

The Easter Road outfit chose to pull the trigger on Johnson’s reign after just three games in the Scottish Premiership this term.

They are now searching for a successor and Evans, best known for his stint in the hotseat at Elland Road, is a contender.

Since departing Leeds, Evans has bossed Mansfield, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage.

He impressively led Stevenage to promotion from League Two last term, having inherited a side fighting for survival the season before.

Now Stevenage have had a solid start to life in League One, picking up ten points from their first five games to sit in fifth.

A move to Easter Road to manage in the Scottish top flight could well appeal to Scot Evans, however it would be a bitter blow for Stevenage to lose his services.