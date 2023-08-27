Middle East based broadcaster Richard Keys has revealed that he is hearing Mohamed Salah’s move from Liverpool to Al Ittihad is very much on.

Liverpool do not want to lose Salah and are insistent that they will be keeping hold of him this summer.

However, Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are making a big play for his signature and are claimed to be prepared to hand Liverpool around £100m and Salah a salary of £1.5m per week.

With such little time left in the transfer window for Liverpool to find a replacement, it has seemed a deal will not happen, but Keys insists he is hearing the opposite.

The Doha based broadcaster wrote on Twitter ahead of Liverpool playing Newcastle United: “Despite what [Jurgen] Klopp said Friday – it wouldn’t surprise me if this was Salah’s last game in a Liverpool jersey.

“If he wants to go – he’ll go and I’m hearing the deal is very much on.”

Salah has just two years left on his contract at Liverpool.

Losing the goal-getter would be a big blow for Liverpool and it remains to be seen how they might try to replace him if he does go.