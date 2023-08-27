Liverpool do not want to lose Salah and are insistent that they will be keeping hold of him this summer.
However, Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are making a big play for his signature and are claimed to be prepared to hand Liverpool around £100m and Salah a salary of £1.5m per week.
With such little time left in the transfer window for Liverpool to find a replacement, it has seemed a deal will not happen, but Keys insists he is hearing the opposite.
The Doha based broadcaster wrote on Twitter ahead of Liverpool playing Newcastle United: “Despite what [Jurgen] Klopp said Friday – it wouldn’t surprise me if this was Salah’s last game in a Liverpool jersey.
“If he wants to go – he’ll go and I’m hearing the deal is very much on.”
Salah has just two years left on his contract at Liverpool.
Losing the goal-getter would be a big blow for Liverpool and it remains to be seen how they might try to replace him if he does go.