Jamie Paterson is expected to move on from Swansea City before the transfer window shuts, with two Championship sides having asked about him, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Swansea have just lost the services of striker Joel Piroe, who has been sold to Leeds United, and further business is expected to be done in Wales before the window closes.

Former Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Paterson is tipped to be heading out of the door and he is not short of interest.

Two Championship sides have been in touch with Swansea to express their interest in signing the 31-year-old.

It is suggested that interest in Paterson is expected to be firmed up over the coming days.

He has featured twice in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, as well has having one outing in the EFL Cup.

Paterson has moved into the final year of his contract though and, able to operate as an attack-minded midfielder and on the flank, is an attractive proposition for clubs keen on his profile.

An experienced and proven performer in the Championship, Paterson has turned out over 300 times in the division.