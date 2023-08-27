Nottingham Forest are insisting on selling Lewis O’Brien while Leeds United are looking to sign him on an initial loan deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old had a short loan spell at DC United last season and is surplus to requirements at Forest this summer.

The club have been keen to move him on but his future is still uncertain going into the final days of the transfer window.

Leeds are interested in getting their hands on him before Friday’s transfer deadline but they are facing determined negotiators in Nottingham Forest.

It has been claimed that the Midlands club are pushing for a guaranteed sale of O’Brien in the ongoing window.

Leeds are pressing to sign the midfielder on loan with a buy option linked to getting promoted to the Premier League.

However, Nottingham Forest want to sell the player and want the £10m they paid to sign him from Huddersfield Town back.

The Midlands club are not sure Leeds will get promoted and fear that O’Brien could return to them next summer.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are prepared to spend that kind of cash to sign the midfielder this summer.