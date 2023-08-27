Leeds United are keeping an eye on Grady Diangana, with West Brom keen to sell him before the transfer window closes on Friday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract at West Brom, but the club are ready to offload him this summer.

The Baggies want to bring some cash into their coffers and the club see Diangana as a sellable asset in the ongoing window.

He has not been part of their matchday squads this season as the club seek to move him on this summer.

Leeds are keeping a close watch on Diangana’s situation at the Hawthorns and could look to take him to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is looking to add more depth to his squad and Leeds could consider getting Diangana in the coming days.

He is also attracting interest from the Premier League where newly-promoted Burnley are also keeping a close eye on the West Brom player.

Diangana made 31 appearances in the Championship for West Brom last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.