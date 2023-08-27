Lewis Baker could leave Stoke City before the transfer window closes on Friday night, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The week could be a busy one for Stoke as they look to finalise the squad which will take them through to the January transfer window.

Midfielder Baker is now close to full fitness and Stoke could offload him.

Baker was a regular selection for Stoke last season and turned out in 44 of the club’s 46 Championship matches.

He regularly wore the captain’s armband for the Potters as they finished in 16th in the Championship standings.

Baker, whose contract has two years to run, fell out of favour towards the end of the season and saw his time on the pitch reduced.

Josh Tymon could also depart Stoke before the window shuts.

And D’Margio Wright-Phillips may leave the club on loan, with interest in him coming from League One.

Stoke slipped to a 1-0 loss away at Millwall in the Championship on Saturday and next face Rotherham United on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.