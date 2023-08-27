Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are showing genuine interest in Johan Bakayoko which is bigger than that which other Premier League sides have shown so far, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bakayoko’s future at PSV Eindhoven has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Everton are the amongst the clubs who have shown an interest in him and he has also been on the radar of Liverpool and Burnley.

But ahead of the final days of the transfer window, he has two more Premier League suitors watching him and their interest is genuine and bigger.

It has been claimed that Newcastle and Tottenham sent scouts to watch him in action against Rangers in the Champions League playoff round last week.

The two Premier League sides are considering adding more fire power to their attack in the final week of the transfer window.

Bakayoko will be again be watched by Spurs and Newcastle in the return leg against Rangers in Eindhoven.

A defeat for PSV could trigger his sale in the final days of the transfer window for a fee in the region of £25m to £30m.