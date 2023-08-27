Liverpool have not made any significant progress on trying to sign Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace in recent days.

The Reds are widely expected to try to sign another midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

Crystal Palace midfielder Doucoure has been strongly linked with Liverpool and he is admired by the Merseyside giants.

However, according to French radio station RMC, there has been no significant progress on a possible move to Liverpool for Doucoure in recent days.

No concrete offer has been made by Liverpool for Doucoure, despite the Reds looking at him as an option.

Palace are suggested to want more than €60m to sell Doucoure.

Whether Liverpool will come in with a late offer to take Doucoure to Anfield is unclear.

Doucoure has clocked the full 90 minutes in all three of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games so far, being booked once, in a 1-0 loss against Arsenal.