Norwich City are looking to loan out 20-year-old defender Jaden Warner to a League One club in the final days of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A product of the Norwich academy, he is yet to make his first-team debut for the club but is rated highly at Carrow Road.

He is not a major part of Norwich’s plans this season and the club are keen to get him a taste of regular senior football this season.

Ahead of the end of the transfer window, Norwich are now looking for a club who will sign Warner on loan.

The Canaries want Warner to play regularly this season and understand the demands of senior first-team football.

Norwich and his representatives are looking to find a temporary home for him in League One.

The club believe it would be an appropriate level for Warner to get the relevant experience this season.

Norwich want to make sure that they find the right loan move for the young defender ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.