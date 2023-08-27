Nottingham Forest have tabled their bid for Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez for a cash plus player swap involving Remo Freuler, but the Italian club want more money.

Freuler is surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest and the club are prepared to use him in their pursuit of Bologna’s Dominguez.

Steve Cooper likes the Argentinian midfielder and is pushing the club to take him to the City Ground before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Nottingham Forest have been in talks with Bologna over signing Dominguez with Freuler going the other way plus a transfer fee.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Midlands club have put in a bid for the Argentinian midfielder.

Nottingham Forest offered a fee of €8m plus Freuler on loan in their pursuit of the Bologna midfielder this summer.

The Italian club are interested in signing Freuler as part of a deal to sell Dominguez in the coming days.

However, the club want more cash as part of the deal and would like Nottingham Forest to offer them around €12m.

It remains to be seen whether Forest decide to push the envelope to land Dominguez before the transfer deadline.