Sheffield United have been in close contact with the agent of West Ham United target Divock Origi in the last few hours over a potential transfer, but AC Milan are yet to receive an offer.

Origi has struggled to settle in Italy since joining the Rossoneri on a free transfer last summer from Liverpool.

He is on a lucrative contract at the San Siro and AC Milan are keen to offload him from their wage bill before Friday’s transfer deadline.

David Moyes’ West Ham have shown interest in Origi, but the real push for his signature is now coming from Sheffield United.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Blades in the last few hours have been in close contact with Origi’s agent and stressed their willingness to sign him.

Sheffield United are discussing a potential move to take Origi to Bramall Lane with his representatives.

However, it is still unclear whether they are looking at a permanent deal or a loan move for the striker.

AC Milan are eagerly waiting to move him on but are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.

Origi, who rejected offers from Saudi Arabia earlier in the window, is open to a return to the Premier League where he previously played for Liverpool.