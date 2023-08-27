West Ham United believe that Flamengo striker Pedro has the perfect profile for them and are trying to sign him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

David Moyes wants another striker to be brought to the London Stadium before the transfer window closes and the club are looking in South America.

Flamengo striker Pedro is the man that the Hammers want to sign and they are looking to do a £26m deal.

The Premier League side believe that Pedro has the perfect profile for what they want and have noted his displays for Flamengo.

Pedro, 26, had a poor spell in Italy with Fiorentina before heading back to Brazil with Flamengo.

West Ham think he can cut the mustard in the Premier League and are putting in efforts to land him.

The striker has now made a total of 197 appearances for Flamengo and scored 94 goals for the club.

Whether West Ham can do a deal with Flamengo for a player who has been capped on six occasions by Brazil remains to be seen.