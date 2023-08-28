Al-Ittihad are banking on Mohamed Salah to push for the move away from Liverpool due to the salary on offer from the Saudi outfit, according to CBS Sports.

The Saudi side have identified Salah as their top target and the club are pushing to sign the Liverpool star in the ongoing transfer window.

Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer a deal worth €150m to the Reds to snare Salah away from Anfield this summer.

However, Liverpool have been emphatic about not wanting to sell the attacker and Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he is not for sale.

But it has been claimed that the Saudi side are banking on the willingness of the player to take up a lucrative opportunity.

Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer him a salary in line with what Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are earning in Saudi Arabia.

They are hopeful that the salary on offer will make Salah push for the move away from Liverpool.

Al-Ittihad also have more time to complete a deal as the transfer window will remain open in Saudi Arabia until 20th September.