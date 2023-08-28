Burnley have opened talks with AC Milan to sign Divock Origi in the wake of Torino having an offer for the striker rejected.

AC Milan signed Origi from Liverpool last summer, but the Belgian has made no impact in Serie A and they are keen to offload him.

Shedding Origi’s wages is a priority for AC Milan and several Italian sides have been showing interest, along with Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

The Sheffield United track has now gone cold and Burnley have opened talks to sign Origi, according to Belgian journalist Sven Claes.

AC Milan have just rejected an offer from Torino for Origi.

Torino wanted to sign the former Liverpool man on a loan deal with an option to buy.

What formula Burnley hope to use to bring Origi back to the Premier League remains to be seen.

Burnley have lost both their Premier League games so far this season and next travel to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.