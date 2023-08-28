Udinese sporting director Federico Balzaretti has opened up on his side selling Beto to Everton and admits there are still some things which need to be ironed out before it can be finalised.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has turned to the Udinese hitman as he bids to add goals to his struggling side.

Beto hit the back of the net ten times in Serie A last term and Dyche will be hoping he can hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Balzaretti admits that losing Beto is a blow, but is clear the striker was keen for Udinese to hear what Everton had to say and the club were prepared to look at offers which were made.

He revealed there are still a few things to iron out, however stressed the transfer is well on course towards being completed.

“We have to define the few last things, but it is a negotiation which is well under way”, Balzaretti told Italian broadcaster DAZN (via Calciomercato.com).

“We know it is an important loss technically, but it is a very important economic operation.

“If an offer had arrived, we would have evaluated it, we said that, we are still sitting down because it has not been defined, but there are the conditions for it to be successful.

“Beto expressed his willingness for us to talk to them and we are moving forward.”

Everton’s next Premier League game comes away at Sheffield United and it remains to be seen if Beto will feature.