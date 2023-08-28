Nadiem Amiri has not agreed on a move to Leeds United despite being shown around by the club on Monday.

Leeds have been working hard to convince Amiri to move to Elland Road and looked to have pulled it off when he got on a plane for England on Monday.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder flew from Dusseldorf to Leeds on a private jet and was shown around by Leeds officials.

He has been unsure about moving to Leeds, not least due to his wife being heavily pregnant, despite the club agreeing a fee with Leverkusen for his signature.

And according to Sky Deutschland, despite continuing talks in England, Amiri and Leeds have been unable to find an agreement.

The move, which has been on and off in recent days, is currently off again.

It is unclear why Amiri has decided he does not want to join Leeds, with the Whites willing to give him a four-year contract.

The deal would see Amiri not take a pay cut on the amount he currently earns at Leverkusen, while if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League he would pocket a big pay rise.

Amiri has been unsure if Leeds are certain to win promotion.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, all eyes will be on whether Amiri has second thoughts again.