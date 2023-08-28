Leeds United have failed with an offer of £4m for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, according to Sky Sports.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is stepping on the gas as the transfer window enters its final week as he bids to make additions.

Farke, a former Norwich boss, wants to bring McLean to Elland Road and the club have backed up his desire with an offer.

Leeds put in a bid totalling £4m for McLean in the hope of taking him out of Carrow Road.

The bid is not enough for Norwich and they have told Leeds they will not accept it.

As such the ball is back in Leeds’ court to decide whether they want to submit an improved proposal for McLean.

McLean, 31, has made four appearances in the Championship for Norwich this season, wearing the skipper’s armband on each occasion.

The defensive midfielder, who has clocked 181 outings for Norwich since joining the club, is under contract for a further two years.