Leicester City have tabled an official bid for Troyes’ 27-year-old striker Mama Balde, who is also a target for fellow French club Lyon, it has been claimed in France.

With the transfer window set to close in less than a week’s time, teams are scrambling to get their business done.

The Championship leaders, who are looking for an immediate response after being relegated last season, have made a positive start, winning all four of their matches but have scored just seven goals compared to second-placed Norwich City’s 13.

Manager Enzo Maresca is now keen on adding options in that department and has shortlisted Balde as an option.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, a bid for the Troyes player has already gone in as they look to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.

Lyon have been in the race for the Guinea-Bissau player and have also put in a bid.

It now remains to be seen which bid the Ligue 2 side accept in case they do before Friday’s deadline day.

Troyes will also have to consider the fact that time will be short for them to find a replacement.