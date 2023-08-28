Leicester City are unsure about loaning out Leeds United target Luke Thomas to a Championship rival, according to The Athletic.

Leeds are in the market to bring in more defensive options into their squad following Sam Byram’s injury at the weekend.

The Whites are interested in signing a number of players before the window closes on Friday night but defenders are a key priority.

And it has been claimed that Leeds are interested in getting their hands on Leicester City’s 22-year-old full-back Thomas.

The Whites have made two approaches to sign the player on loan from Leicester in the ongoing transfer window.

However, they are facing a fight in convincing Leicester who are in two minds about loaning him out to Leeds.

The Foxes are unsure about helping out a Championship rival by giving them a key target on loan.

Thomas has made 85 appearances for Leicester but is yet to play for the side this season, being an unused substitute in three of their four Championship game so far.