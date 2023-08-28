Manchester United have made a formal approach to sign Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso on loan, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Luke Shaw’s injury has forced Manchester United to look for a left-back as the England defender will be out until November.

Tyrell Malacia is out injured at the moment and Erik ten Hag was forced to field Diogo Dalot at left-back against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Alonso is one of the left-backs Manchester United are considering signing him before Friday’s transfer deadline.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Manchester United have already approached Barcelona for a deal to sign the Spaniard.

The Premier League giants are looking to work out a deal to sign the left-back on loan for the season.

Barcelona recently assured the player that they are not looking for offers to move him on this summer.

However, late interest from Manchester United means Alonso could return to England in the next few days.

Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilon are two other left-backs Manchester United are considering signing.