Championship outfit Middlesbrough are aiming to bring in a midfielder and they could investigate the loan market for a deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Boro clinched fourth position in the Championship last term and competed in the playoff semi-final.

However, they have had a difficult start to this Championship campaign as they have only managed to secure one point from their opening four matches.

They have lost the likes of Chuba Akpom, Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey this summer and are yet to bring in the quality to replace them.

Boro boss Michael Carrick would like more energy in midfield.

And it has been suggested that the Boro are looking to strengthen their engine room before the transfer window slams shut.

They could look for midfielders to bring in on loan in the coming days.

Now it remains to be seen if the Championship side will move fast to bring in legs in their midfield in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.