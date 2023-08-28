Udinese have tabled an offer for Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis as they seek to get ahead of the competition for him.

Forest signed the forward last summer from Watford but he is now surplus to requirements at City Ground this summer.

He has not been part of Nottingham Forest’s matchday squads at the start of the season and the club are keen to move him on before the end of the window on Friday.

Several sides, including Crystal Palace, have been linked with Dennis, but Udinese want to get ahead of the competition and are acting now.

According to Sky Italia, Udinese are in touch with Nottingham Forest to discuss the possibility of signing Dennis this summer.

The Italian club have also put in a first bid but for the moment no deal is in place between the two clubs.

Udinese are facing competition from several other clubs who have their eyes on the striker.

The Italian club will continue to monitor his situation and are exploring getting a deal over the line.

Divock Origi is also on Udinese’s radar.