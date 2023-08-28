Nottingham Forest have tabled a bid for Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos who has also been a target for Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Vlachodimos’ future has come under the scanner towards the end of the transfer window due to interest from Manchester United.

He is one of the goalkeepers on Manchester United’s radar as they seek to bring in a number 2 to Andre Onana before the end of the window.

The Red Devils seem to have moved towards signing Altay Bayindir and Nottingham Forest are now pushing to sign the Benfica shot-stopper.

It has been claimed that the Midlands club have put in a formal bid for the signature of the goalkeeper.

Forest have offered a package worth up to €9m to Benfica as they push to sign Vlachodimos before Friday’s transfer deadline.

However, a deal is not close to getting agreed upon as Benfica want more money before sanctioning the goalkeeper’s sale.

Talks are still ongoing and Nottingham Forest are trying to work out a deal to sign the Benfica goalkeeper in the coming days.