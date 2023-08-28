Real Betis represent the most likely destination for Crystal Palace attacking target Largie Ramazani at present.

Ramazani, 22, has been plying his trade for La Liga outfit Almeria since 2020 and has already established himself as a key member of the Spanish side.

His impressive performances on the pitch have piqued the interest of several outfits as the transfer window enters its final stretch.

Crystal Palace have asked about Ramazani, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but it is Real Betis who are his most likely destination.

Real Betis would need an attacking departure before moving for Ramazani, but Almeria are prepared to do business.

The Burundi-born Belgian star has still two years left on his contract at Almeria and could be sold if €10m is put on the table for him.

Ramazani is rated by Almeria coach Vicente Moreno, but the club will sell for the right price.

Now it remains to be seen where the Belgian star will end up eventually before the transfer window slams shut this week.