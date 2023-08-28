Southampton are still interested in Joseph Paintsil, who Leeds United are trying to sign from Belgian side Genk, according to Sky Sports.

The Saints are going through a squad overhaul as a host of players have left the club this summer following relegation from the Premier League last season.

New boss Russell Martin is now looking to bolster his forward options and Paintsil is a player Saints have been linked with.

However, it appeared that Southampton’s interest in Paintsil had cooled given Leeds is a move that the player prefers.

But now it has been suggested that Saints are yet to give up on their Paintsil pursuit this summer.

The Whites are claimed to have reached an agreement with Genk for Paintsil, however, the deal is not close as the player and his agent are now arguing over a payoff with the Belgian side.

Even though Southampton’s initial plan to bring in Paintsil in a swap move failed they have still not walked away from the player.

Now it remains to be seen if Southampton will make a move for the Genk man in the dying embers of the summer transfer window to try to hijack his move to Leeds.