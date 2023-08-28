Tottenham Hotspur have let Giovani Lo Celso’s entourage know that the midfielder can only leave on a permanent transfer this summer.

The 27-year-old has been at the centre of attention since the beginning of the summer transfer window.

Several European outfits are interested in signing Lo Celso and Italian champions Napoli are particularly keen on him.

Napoli want to take the Tottenham star on loan for this season, with the option to sign him permanently.

However, Tottenham are not interested in loaning out Lo Celso, who has two more years left on his contract.

The Argentine’s entourage held talks with Tottenham today and the club have made their stance clear that they will only let Lo Celso leave on a permanent transfer this summer, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou previously stated that Lo Celso fits in his team and the midfielder made his first appearance of the season against Bournemouth in the last game.

Now it remains to be seen whether there are any takers in the market who will take Lo Celso on a permanent deal.

Real Betis are another side who have been hoping to sign him, but a permanent deal looks a stretch for the Spaniards.