Tottenham Hotspur scouted forward Georges Mikautadze at the weekend and saw him score the winner for Metz at Clermont, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikautadze, 22, represents Georgia at international level and is on the books at Ligue 1 side Metz.

He is of interest to another Premier League side in the shape of Sheffield United, with Paul Heckingbottom’s team keen on making further additions to their forward options.

Spurs are also alive to up and coming talents and have the player on their radar.

Postecoglou’s side sent scouts to Metz’s away match at Clermont on Sunday to monitor the 22-year-old attacker – and he scored the only goal of the game.

The Lilywhites are currently in the hunt for an attacker and are eyeing targets including Brennan Johnson and Johan Bakayoko in a bid to strengthen the attacking depth of their squad.

Postecoglou has garnered accolades for his attacking style this season and he is eager to maintain such fluency moving forward.

Now it remains to be seen how Tottenham will shape their transfer activity in the final few days of the ongoing transfer window.