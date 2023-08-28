Tottenham Hotspur will be focussing on offloading players before concluding a potential deal for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, according to talkSPORT.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are striving to bolster the attacking depth of their squad after Harry Kane’s departure this summer.

They secured the services of Alejo Veliz in the ongoing transfer window but the young talent is unlikely to be given a substantial attacking role this season.

Postecoglou admires Johnson and he is keen on bringing the Welsh star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the transfer deadline.

They are holding talks with Nottingham Forest for a deal for Johnson, but it is claimed that the London outfit will be concentrating on offloading their fringe players first before wrapping up a deal for the Welshman.

Postecoglou is eager to truncate his bloated squad in the ongoing transfer window before adding further firepower to his team.

And he wants to jettison several players, including Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez and Sergio Reguilon.

It is unclear how much money Spurs will be able to bring in from selling players, but they could offer some out of favour stars to Forest.