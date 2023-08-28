West Ham have not rekindled their interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire ahead of the end of the window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United have been open to selling Maguire this summer as he has dropped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has been keen to bring in a defender but Maguire has not been prepared to leave Manchester United this summer.

West Ham agreed on a fee with Manchester United earlier this month but the defender declined to leave Old Trafford.

There are suggestions that West Ham are again exploring signing Maguire towards the end of the window.

The Hammers are believed to be interested in signing the centre-back on loan from Manchester United.

However, it has been claimed that West Ham are not looking to rekindle their pursuit of Maguire.

Talks did take place last week over a deal but West Ham are not pushing to sign the England defender.

In fact, West Ham are not even looking to bring in a centre-back ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.