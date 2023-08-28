Eintracht Frankfurt’s contract offer is yet to impress West Ham target Hugo Ekitike who Paris Saint-Germain want to sell before Friday’s transfer deadline.

With PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, Ekitike has become surplus to requirements at the club this summer.

The Parisians want to sell him and the forward has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are still in talks to explore a deal to sign him and there is another unnamed Premier League club who are interested in him.

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign him as Muani’s replacement and the forward is open to a move to Germany but according to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), the offer on his table from the German club is yet to impress him.

The contract offer is far from what Ekitike wants before he could agree to move to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

The forward is yet to make up his mind with just five days left in the summer transfer window.

A move to the Premier League interests him but he has not closed door on a transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the German club would have to improve their offer for the player if they are to sign him.