Aston Villa are negotiating with Barcelona for Clement Lenglet, with talks to conclude a deal happening now.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and the Lilywhites were credited with an interest in keeping the Frenchman earlier in the transfer window.

However, the London giants did not make a move for the defender, while Barcelona are keen on offloading the player in a bid to balance their books.

Now another Premier League side in the shape of Aston Villa have emerged as suitors for Lenglet.

Talks are now happening between both clubs, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, but it is not sure whether the move would be a loan or a transfer.

Barcelona want to get Lenglet off the books at the Camp Nou.

Aston Villa want to bolster their defensive ranks further after making a high-profile signing of Pau Torres.

Now it remains to be seen if Unai Emery’s side will be able to strike a deal with Barcelona for the French defender in the coming days.