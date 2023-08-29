Swansea City are interested in getting their hands on Stoke City full-back Josh Tymon ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Michael Duff is pushing to bring in more reinforcements before the end of the transfer window this week.

The Swansea boss wants to bring in a new left-back as he believes that it is a problematic area of his squad.

The Swans have identified Tymon as a potential recruit in the final days of the transfer window.

The Welsh outfit are prepared to make a move to sign the Stoke left-back in the next few days.

They have money to spend and Duff is pushing the club to get a deal done to sign the Stoke defender ahead of the end of the window.

The 24-year-old is not a regular starter in the Stoke team but could have a better chance of being a starting eleven player at Swansea as he suits Duff’s system.

There are other clubs who are interested in Tymon but Swansea seem to have the financial muscle to beat the competition to his signature.

Stoke are also claimed to be ready to cash in on a player who is not a certainty in the starting eleven.