Fulham are amongst three clubs who are interested in signing Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The 27-year-old midfielder started the first two Premier League games for Everton, but missed the last fixture due to a hamstring injury.

He is still a key part of the Everton squad but he is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, which has sparked speculation of a departure from Everton.

Ahead of the end of the summer window on Friday, a few clubs are considering trying to tempt Everton into selling Iwobi.

It has been claimed that Fulham are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on signing Iwobi.

Marco Silva is a fan and is weighing up the prospect of taking the midfielder to Craven Cottage this summer.

One more Premier League club and outfit from abroad are also interested in signing the Everton star in the coming days.

However, no offers have been table and no agreements are in place at the moment for Iwobi to leave Goodison Park this summer.