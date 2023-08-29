Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is hoping to keep hold of full-back Javier Manquillo, who is of interest to several La Liga outfits, according to Chronicle Live.

Manquillo, 29, has been on the books at St. James’ Park since 2017 and has made 96 league appearances for the Magpies.

He has witnessed his time on the pitch heavily curtailed over the last 12 months, with other options preferred ahead of him.

And the former Spain Under-21s star has been tipped to make a move away from St. James’ Park this summer.

He is of interest to a number of La Liga clubs in the ongoing transfer window, with the defender entering the last year of his contract with Howe’s side.

However, the Magpies boss is unwilling to sanction Manquillo’s exit and is hoping to hold on to the full-back.

Howe is keen on maintaining the squad depth in his full-back ranks this summer and wants to use Manquillo as cover this season.

With the Newcastle manager’s stance clear on Manquillo, it remains to be seen if they will be able to keep him, especially given his contractual situation.