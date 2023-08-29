Leeds United could still have a purchase clause in a loan deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites are pushing ahead with their effort to take Spence to Elland Road ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The full-back is one of the players Tottenham are keen to move on in the coming days as he is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Leeds have made an offer to sign him on loan and there were suggestions that it would not contain an option to buy him.

The Yorkshire giants are making progress in talks to sign Spence on loan this summer and now look poised to sign him.

And it is suggested it is still possible that there will be a clause in the loan deal which would let Leeds keep Spence.

It could be an option to buy or a mandatory purchase clause; it remains to be seen if it could be linked to Leeds winning promotion.

Spence has been keen to stay in the Premier League, but has had no offers to continue in the top flight.