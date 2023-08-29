Leeds United are keeping an eye on their target Joseph Paintsil’s situation to see if it changes before the summer transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports.

The Whites are trying to reshape their squad in the Championship as many players have left the Elland Road outfit this summer.

New boss Daniel Farke is trying to add at least one more forward before the transfer window shuts down and Genk forward Paintsil is a player he wants.

The forward also made it clear that he prefers a move to Elland Road this summer, amid interest from Southampton.

The Whites also claimed to have reached an agreement for Paintsil, however, the deal is not going through at this moment as the player and his agent are now arguing over a payoff with the Belgian side.

It has been suggested that despite complications in the Paintsil deal, Leeds have not walked away from the forward and they are keeping a keen eye on his situation to see if it changes before Friday.

However, the transfer window is set to shut down until January on Friday night and the Elland Road outfit are looking at other targets.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds will wait for the player’s situation until the deadline or if they will make a move for their other shortlisted players.