Liverpool are currently not considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked with wanting to take a left-sided centre-back to Anfield before the transfer window slams shut.

Hincapie has been mooted as a possible option for Liverpool, despite Bayer Leverkusen being unwilling to sell.

Hincapie is keen to make the move to the Premier League, but if he does go, it will not be to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been criticised for failing to splash the cash in recent windows and they are not plotting a big money move for Hincapie.

The Leverkusen star is not under consideration at Anfield, with a few days remaining until the end of the transfer deadline.

Hincapie, 21, has boosted his on-field reputation with his commanding performances for the German outfit.

The Ecuadorian put pen to paper on a contract extension at the BayArena in February this year, which tied him down at the Bundesliga side until 2027.

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool do sign a defender before the window closes.