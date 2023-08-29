Middlesbrough are keen on securing the signature of Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips before the end of the window, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old centre-back featured a total of five times for Liverpool last season and is keen on playing first-team football.

Early in the summer window, Leeds United and Feyenoord showed interest in acquiring his services.

Now the English defender is again attracting interest from Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick’s side have yet to win their first game of the season in the Championship and have conceded nine goals in four matches.

Middlesbrough want to add another defender to strengthen the backline before the end of the window and they believe Liverpool’s Phillips fits their profile.

Phillips has two years left on his contract and Liverpool are open to letting him go on both permanent or loan transfers.

The Championship outfit have yet to submit an offer to Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to secure Phillips’ services before the window closes.