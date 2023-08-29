Newcastle United star Isaac Hayden’s loan move to Luton Town has fallen though, in spite of the Magpies having already given the player permission to undergo a medical, according to talkSPORT.

The 28-year-old has been on Newcastle United’s books since 2016 after joining from Arsenal.

He fell down the pecking order following the takeover and the arrival of Eddie Howe as the man in charge back in 2021.

Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich City where recurring knee injuries prevented him from making more than 14 appearances.

Back at his parent club, Hayden has been deemed surplus to requirements and the club are looking to offload him before Friday’s deadline.

A loan move to Luton Town had been on the cards given the Premier League newcomers’ desire to strengthen their defence after conceding seven goals in just two matches.

In fact, Newcastle United had given Hayden permission to undergo his medical though, it now appears that the move has fallen through.

Hayden, who still has three years left on his current contract, has been training with the club’s Under-21 team.