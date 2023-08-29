Newly promoted Serie A side Genoa have opened talks to try to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

The Rossoblu want to make a big splash in the transfer market and have zeroed in on Ndombele, who was on loan at Napoli last season, as the man they want.

Talks are under way, according to Sky Italia, with Genoa looking to be able to reach an agreement with Tottenham, where Ndombele is out of favour.

It is suggested though that even if a deal can be agreed with Tottenham, convincing Ndombele to make the move will be difficult.

Genoa won promotion from Serie B last season and going from having helped Napoli to win Serie A to playing for a newly promoted club may be a bridge too far for Ndombele.

The Rossoblu have played twice in Serie A so far, being heavily beaten by Fiorentina and then edging out Lazio.

Ndombele was not involved for Tottenham on Tuesday evening when they crashed out of the EFL Cup.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were dumped out by fellow Premier League outfit Fulham on penalties after a 1-1 draw.