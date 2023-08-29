Burnley are not in the race for Leicester City star Patson Daka, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old centre forward joined Leicester in the summer of 2021 and has scored 15 goals in 74 appearances for the Foxes.

Leicester witnessed a host of players leaving the King Power Stadium this summer and Daka is expected to join them.

The Zambian player has admirers in the Premier League and it is said that Burnley are interested in him.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are looking to add some more firepower to their forward department and it is said that Daka is on the Clarets’ wish list.

However, Burnley’s interest in the Leicester forward has been played down, as it has been claimed that the Clarets have not joined the race for Daka.

Everton are one of the Premier League outfits that have shown interest in Daka, but they are less likely to make a move for him.

Daka has yet to feature for the Foxes this season and it remains to be seen whether the Zambian will be able to get a move out of Leicester this summer.