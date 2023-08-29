Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Barcelona to ask to take attacker Ansu Fati on loan for the season.

Spurs were dumped out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Fulham on Tuesday night and attention has turned to what they might do before the transfer window closes.

Reinforcing their attacking options after the loss of Harry Kane is a priority and now Tottenham are fishing in La Liga for a solution.

The Premier League side have asked Barcelona if they can loan forward Fati, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

It is suggested that Barcelona are not looking negatively at the possibility, meaning that progress could potentially be made.

The forward made 51 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions last term, scoring ten times in the process.

Fati, 20, is a product of the Catalan side’s youth set-up, but so far this season has clocked just 47 minutes across three La Liga outings.

Barcelona have him locked down on a contract until the summer of 2027, but are keen to balance the books as they look to further strengthen before the transfer window shuts.

And a loan move to Fati could suit the Catalans, as it would reduce their wage bill and hand him an opportunity to play regularly.