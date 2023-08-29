Tottenham Hotspur are not in a rush to sell Davinson Sanchez after rejecting an offer from French club Rennes, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

He rejected an offer from Spartak Moscow earlier in the window, something which disappointed Tottenham as they were happy to cash in.

Rennes are now trying to sign him and recently tabled a bid worth €9m to take the defender to France.

However, it has been claimed that Spurs rejected the offer from the French club for the Colombian centre-back.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are not in any rush to sell the defender ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Sanchez has played his way back into Ange Postecoglou’s plans and Spurs are not desperate to move him on at the moment.

They want at least €15m to €20m before agreeing to let him go as Spurs also want to sign a replacement if the Colombian is sold.

He is in the final year of his contract but for the moment Tottenham are not in a hurry to move him on.