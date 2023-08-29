Bayern Munich’s hierarchy have yet to make a decision on a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, despite being offered his services.

Dier, 29, has made 270 league appearances for Spurs since his arrival in London from Sporting Lisbon, but his time at the club looks to be running out.

Ange Postecoglou is ready to let him go, but Dier has been eyeing a free transfer exit when his contract ends next summer.

He has been offered to various clubs, including European heavyweights Bayern Munich, according to Sky Deutschland.

Chiefly a centre-back, Dier can also play as a defensive midfielder and his on-field versatility has tempted Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Tuchel is keen on bringing in a defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline and he thinks that Dier could fit the bill at the German giants.

However, the Bayern Munich hierarchy have the final say-so on any possible move for Dier and they are still weighing up their stance.

Dier’s inclusion in Bayern Munich’s squad could further furnish the side’s midfield displays moving forward.

Now it remains to be seen if Tuchel’s side will be able to strike a deal with Tottenham for the England star.