West Ham United could discuss a deal to sign Jesse Lingard in detail next week, according to Sky Sports News.

Lingard has been a free agent since he left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The former Manchester United star is yet to find a new club and has been training with West Ham over the last month under David Moyes.

The West Ham boss has been mulling over offering him a contract to stay but nothing has been agreed upon yet.

The Hammers have discussed a short-term contract with Lingard’s camp but they are not in a hurry to get him signed up.

West Ham are currently busy in the market for new signings and could discuss the deal in deal with Lingard and his representatives next week.

The England international being a free agent allows West Ham the latitude to sign him even after the window closes on Friday night.

He had a brilliant loan spell at West Ham previously and Moyes remains an admirer of the player.

West Ham are planning to sit down with the player and his camp after the transfer window closes on Friday night.