West Ham United are facing complications in the Yuri Alberto deal due to the number of agents and representatives, according to Sky Sports News.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is in Brazil and looking into options to bring David Moyes a forward that will fit his squad.

Corinthians star Alberto is top of their list and Steidten is discussing a deal for the forward with the Brazilian side.

The 22-year-old has four years left on his contract and is said to be keen on joining West Ham this summer.

However, due to the number of representatives and intermediaries involved in the negotiations, West Ham are facing complications in completing the deal.

Moyes is keen on adding a striker, with Michail Antonio attracting interest in the ongoing window.

Alberto has scored 21 times in 73 appearances for Corinthians and Steidten believes that the Brazilian fits the profile the Hammers boss wants.

West Ham are also exploring possible deals for two other Brazil based players in Flamengo’s Pedro and Santos’ Marcos Leonardo.