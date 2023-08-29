West Ham United do not have Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe as an active transfer target as they remain focused on investing in a striker and a full-back, according to the Daily Express.

In spite of starting late in the summer transfer window, the Hammers have caught up, having managed to sign as many as four players.

However, David Moyes’ side have not shown any signs that they are done yet and efforts are being made to add to the list.

With Gianluca Scamacca having already departed for Atalanta and Michail Antonio being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, attack in one area where West Ham are keeping their focus.

Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Smith Rowe has been mooted as a possible target, but he is not on their agenda now.

The Gunners could be tested for Smith Rowe before the window shuts on Friday night.

However, the Hammers will not be one of the clubs that will look at signing Smith Rowe as they have their focus set elsewhere.

West Ham have so far sitgned Konstantinos Mavropanos, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus.