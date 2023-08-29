West Ham United have made a move to sign Ronnie Edwards from League One outfit Peterborough United, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are busy as the end of the summer transfer window approaches and deals are being worked upon by the club.

Young defender Edwards is a player that has been watched by a number of Premier League sides, who have been impressed with his displays at London Road.

Peterborough have been anticipating interest in Edwards and now West Ham have made an initial approach for the defender.

The Hammers are exploring doing a deal with Peterborough for the 20-year-old.

David Moyes is an admirer of Edwards, who has played for England at Under-19 level, and landing him could be a coup.

Peterborough are likely to drive a hard bargain for their defensive gem and other Premier League sides could yet enter the mix.

Edwards has already made five appearances in League One for Peterborough so far this season, but his time at the Posh could be nearing its end.