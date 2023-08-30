Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has personally called Ansu Fati and the deal to take the Barcelona forward to north London is now 99 per cent done.

Barcelona are ready to move Fati on before the transfer window closes and are negotiating a loan with Tottenham as they do not want to sell him.

It has been claimed that Fati is unsure about moving to Tottenham and has been holding out for a bigger club, with Liverpool in his thoughts.

That now appears to have changed as, according to Spanish radio station COPE, the loan deal is 99 per cent done.

Spurs boss Postecoglou personally called Fati and told him that he would be an important part of his plans this season.

The forward could now travel as soon as Thursday to complete the move.

The deal is a simple loan agreement, with Barcelona unwilling to entertain any option to buy.

Fati will now be expected to be put through his medical paces by Tottenham and then pen a loan contract.