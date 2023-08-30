Barcelona and super agent Jorge Mendes are putting pressure on Ansu Fati to accept a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but the attacker would prefer an option such as Liverpool.

Tottenham are in talks to sign the forward on loan from Barcelona ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs have made progress in negotiations with Barcelona over a loan deal and they seemed to have convinced the player’s camp as well.

Fati is assessing his options but according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona and super agent Mendes are urging him to move to Spurs.

Tottenham are prepared to sign him and are pushing to get a deal over the line in the coming days.

However, Fati has other ideas and is waiting for a bigger club such as Liverpool to make a move for him.

The attacker could become an option for the Reds if Mohamed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

However, that has not happened yet and time is rapidly running out for Barcelona and Tottenham ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Fati can be convinced to move to Tottenham in the coming days.